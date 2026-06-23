Alia Bhatt Celebrates 'Magic Of Movies' After <i>Main Vaapas Aaunga's</i> 130% Box Office Jump

Alia Bhatt reacted to Main Vaapas Aaunga's box office surge. She re-shared a post by her Alpha co-star Sharvari and added a sweet caption.

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Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga has demonstrated the power of strong word-of-mouth at the box office. The romantic drama, featuring Sharvari, Vedang Raina, Diljit Dosanjh, and Naseeruddin Shah, opened to underwhelming numbers on its first Friday. However, positive reviews and strong buzz on social media have helped the film gain momentum over time.

The film recorded a significant 130 per cent (approx.) jump in collections, indicating a steady turnaround in audience response. The film earned Rs 4.35 crore net in India on its second Saturday. This marks a sharp 130 per cent (approx.) rise compared to its Day 8 collection of Rs 1.90 crore.



Sharvari took to Instagram to thank viewers for the appreciation, sharing a heartfelt note. Her Alpha co-star Alia Bhatt also expressed support for the film and, while sharing the same post, wrote, ""The magic of the movies."

Talking about Sharvari's post, she shared a heartfelt note, saying the messages and reactions have often brought tears to her eyes.

She wrote, "I don't know if there's a greater feeling than seeing something you poured your heart into find a place in other people's hearts. The messages, the videos, the tears, the conversations, the love... I've been reading and watching all of it, often with tears in my own eyes."

The actress further added, "Every actor dreams of being a part of a story that stays with people long after they leave the theatre. Seeing so many of you connect with Main Vaapas Aaunga the way you have has been incredibly humbling."

"Thank you for showing up. Thank you for feeling every emotion with us. Thank you for carrying this film forward with your love. My heart is very, very full," she concluded.

The film was released on June 12.



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