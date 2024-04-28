Alaya F On Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Debacle: 'It Didn't Bother Me'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: alayaf)

Actress Alaya F, who recently featured in the action thriller Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, opened up about film's box office failure in a recent interview. Talking to News18, the Freddy star said, "It didn't bother me because I feel that I got a lot from the film. I managed to reach a new audience who perhaps didn't know of me. When you're making a film of that scale and an action masala one at that, the reviews aren't going to be all about critical acclaim.” “The main review for a film like this will always come from the audience. It received a mixed reaction from the audience and I can't tell them what they should watch and what they shouldn't,” states the actor, who played a researcher at Oxford University, undercover asset for the armed forces and coding expert in the film.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is a reboot of the 1998 movie of the same name. The original blockbuster featured Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda in leading roles. Before the film's release, producer Jackky Bhagnani shared an anecdote about Govinda's positive reaction to the trailer. In an interview with News18 Showsha, Jackky Bhagnani mentioned, “Amit (Amitabh Bachchan) uncle was busy but I got an opportunity to meet Chichi bhaiya (Govinda) at his house a day before the trailer launch of the film and showed him the trailer. He saw it and said to me, ‘Your director is a very good man.'”

Meanwhile, coming back to Bade Miyan Chote Miyan box office numbers, on day 17, the action film minted ₹ 65 lakh, according to a Sacnilk report. The movie has so far amassed ₹ 59.55 crore. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan features Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles. Released on April 11, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been produced by Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films.