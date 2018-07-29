Akshay Kumar Wants To Make A Biopic On Hima Das; Adil Hussain Has A Suggestion

Akshay Kumar will be next seen in Gold

Akshay Kumar, who is busy with the promotional duties of his upcoming film Gold, revealed that if he ever made a biopic, it will be based on the life of Indian sprinter Hima Das, who recently became the first Indian athlete to win gold in a track event. "I would like to make a biopic on Hima Das because she is a track runner. I think it was a very rare feat to achieve because somebody who comes from interiors of India and wins gold medal in track (running) event was really incredible," IANS quoted Akshay Kumar as saying.The actors's upcominmg film is also an inspiring story about an Indian coach, who wants to win an Olympic gold inm hockey for his nation

The actor also mentioned that these kinds of sports should be "encouraged" in India and cites this reason: "India has been little bit weak when it comes to performing in track events and I feel we should encourage and support that form of sports to show the world that we have great talent when it comes to running as we daily run so fast to catch a bus or a train. So, I would love to make a biopic on her life."

After Akshay Kumar revealed his interest to make a biopic on Hima Das, Adil Hussain had a small suggestion for the actor. "That's good news. But I hope that an Assamese actor is cast to play the role. Or maybe Hima Das herself should play the part," the actor tweeted.

That's a good news.. But I hope that An Assamese Actor is cast to play the role.. Or may be @HimaDas8 herself should play the part!? @Akshay Kumar: I would like to make a biopic on Hima Das | Hindi Movie News - Times of India https://t.co/RxbGWarBDB — Adil hussain (@_AdilHussain) July 28, 2018

Meanwhile, the 50-year-old actor, whose film Gold releases next month said: "I really liked the story of the film, which is due for its release. I thought that this story needs to be told. It is very interesting and real story. There is some glorious achievement achieved by our people, by our country but it's not in public domain."

Gold is the fictionalised retelling of India's fantastic gold medal win at the 1948 London Olympics. Akshay Kumar plays a patriotic hockey coach Tapan Das.

Akshay Kumar said he wasn't aware of India's inspiring win at the 1948 Olympic before he signed the film. "Before doing this film, I didn't know that we won our first Olympic gold medal in 1948. Most of us don't know when, how, where and in which circumstances we were able to win that gold medal by defeating, on their own turf, England who ruled us for 200 years. So, this kind of things cinema can represent all this is very nice way," he added.

Gold also features Mouni Roy, Amit Sadh, Kunal Kapoor, Sunny Kaushal and Vineet Kumar Singh in pivotal roles. Directed by Reema Kagti, the film is being jointly produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.

(With inputs from IANS)