Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna's Sunny Day Out With Nitara And Aarav. See Pics

Headline: Thanks to Akshay Kumar for beating our Monday blues by giving us a glimpse of his day out with family. Akshay was spotted with his family at Juhu PVR in Mumbai on Sunday. The 50-year-old actor was accompanied by his actress-turned-writer wife Twinkle Khanna, son Aarav, 15, and five-year-old daughter Nitara. The Khiladi looked handsome in casuals while Nitara was busy being adorable in his father's arms. Twinkle was pretty in a printed dress and Aarav, who usually avoids being clicked by the paparazzi, (remember his anti-paparazzi reflective hoodie?) looked like a dapper in his denim jacket. In one of the pictures, Nitara looks too cute with her father while in the other picture, the mom-son duo looked fab.
Take a look at Akshay Kumar's day out with family:
Twinkle and Akshay never fail to elate their fans and keep sharing the family's whereabouts via social media posts. Twinkle literally wins our heart by posting adorable pictures with her children (especially Nitara) and heartfelt messages for them. MrsFunnyBones posted a sweet picture with Nitara, which seems to be from a baking class.
Here's how Twinkle spent her 'sublime' Saturday:
"A holiday for her=Double the work for me #MommyMornings," Twinkle captioned this picture:
Well, how could boys not have the 'Kitchen' fun. Akshay and Aarav busy making souffle and layered white chocolate mousse.
Akshay Kumar married Twinkle Khanna, daughter of Rajesh Khanna and Dinple Kapadia, in 2001. Twinkle, who has featured in films like Mela and Baadshah, is the author of two bestsellers - The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad and MrsFunnyBones, which sold over one hundred thousand copies, making her India's highest-selling female writer of 2015. She is also the producer of Akshay Kumar's upcoming film Padman.
Akshay Kumar was last seen in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and he is awaiting the release of 2.0, co-starring Rajinikanth.