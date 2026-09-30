Akshay Kumar In <i>Hanuman Ansh 2</i>? Producer Clarifies Casting Coup

The question of whether Akshay Kumar will be seen in Hanuman Ansh 2 has found some clarity, at least for now. Film producer Anupriya Nagar has said that there has been no confirmation from her about the actor joining the sequel. This puts an end to reports that had linked him to the upcoming film.

The speculation picked up after Anupriya spoke about Akshay during a recent interaction. She called the Bollywood star her “favourite actor” and was later asked if he would feature in the second part of Hanuman Ansh. Her reply, “Voh Maharaj ji batayenge,” left fans guessing about whether the actor could have a role in the sequel.

However, the producer has now clarified that her comments should not be taken as a casting announcement. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Anupriya said, “I have not said anything regarding Akshay Kumar in Part 2. It's false.”

While Akshay's casting remains unconfirmed, the sequel itself is in the works. Director Vishal Chaturvedi has previously confirmed that Hanuman Ansh 2 is being developed. The film was planned as part of a trilogy, with two instalments expected to follow the first film.

The franchise is set to continue the spiritual journey explored in Hanuman Ansh, which has turned out to be a strong performer at the box office despite its small reported budget.

According to Sacnilk, Hanuman Ansh has collected Rs 312.38 crore in India net and Rs 408 crore worldwide gross so far. The film was reportedly made on a budget of around Rs 2 crore.

Released on August 7, Hanuman Ansh features Shobhinaw Satyaa as Lakshmi Narayan Sharma/Neem Karoli Baba, Chandan K Anand as Ram Nandan Bhosale, Nikhil Dubey as Sudhir, Anil Rastogi as Mahant Ji, Sugandha Malhotra as Sudhi, Bhagvandas Patel as Gopal, Neha Paranjpe as Parvati and Purnima Tiwari as Ram Beti.

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