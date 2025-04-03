Ajay Devgn On Staying Friends With Contemporaries Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, And Others: "We May Not Be Meeting In Person That Much, But..."

Ajay Devgn has an impressive film career spanning over three decades now. He has dabbled in every genre from action to comedy, to romance, and is truly a quintessential example of versatility.

In a Filmfare interview done a couple of years ago, he was asked about his equation with his contemporaries Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan.

Ajay shared, "We may not be meeting in person that much but we still talk. Everyone is just one call away. And we support one another when the need arises. Akshay, Salman, Shah Rukh, Abhishek, even though he's younger to us, Amit ji, Suniel Shetty, Sanju...we trust one another and have been there for one another and we know we can count on one another's support."

Furthermore, he revealed his secret formula to keep giving his best and last so long in the industry.

The actor said, "I don't know. I follow my heart and, as I said, passion and hard work. Other than that, I don't understand all these publicity stunts and all. Even if it works, it is only until a certain point; after that, it is your work, your dedication and your performance towards work that speaks. That is what takes you the long way."

Ajay Devgn turned 56 today and received an outpour of love and birthday wishes from industry folks and fans. He was last seen in the 2024 blockbuster Singham Again with an ensemble cast, and Abhishek Kapoor's Azaad, earlier this year.

He is now gearing up for Raid 2, with Riteish Deshmukh as the antagonist, and Vaani Kapoor as the female lead. The film is scheduled to release in theatres, on May 1, 2025.