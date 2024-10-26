Diljit Dosanjh Seeks Blessings At Bangla Sahib Gurudwara Ahead Of Dil-Luminati Concert In Delhi

Diljit Dosanjh is all set to begin his Dil-Luminati India Tour. The first show of the tour will take place in New Delhi today (October 26). Ahead of his concert in the capital, Diljit visited the Bangla Sahib Gurudwara to seek blessings. In an Instagram video shared by Team Dosanjh, the singer is seen wearing an all-denim ensemble with a red turban. The video captures him entering the gurdwara. Diljit is seen bowing and praying with his hands folded. Then, he proceeds to accept prasad which he savours in one go. The caption of the post simply read, “BANGLA SAHIB.” They added Diljit's song Aar Nanak Paar Nanak as the background song in the post.

Diljit Dosanjh will perform at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on October 26 and 27. This will be followed by a show in Jaipur on November 2, Hyderabad on November 15, Ahmedabad on November 17 and Lucknow on November 22, among others, before concluding in Guwahati on December 29.

Earlier, Diljit expressed his excitement about bringing the tour to India. The singer said, "Bringing the Dil-Luminati Tour to India is a dream come true. After an incredible journey abroad, performing in my homeland feels like coming full circle. The love and energy I've felt from fans worldwide have been extraordinary, but there's something uniquely special about performing here, where it all began. India, get ready, because Punjabi ghar aa gaye oye! We're going to make history together. I promise you a night you'll never forget!"

On the acting front, Diljit Dosanjh was last seen in Crew alongside Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Tabu. Next, he will be a part of Border 2. The film's cast also includes Sunny Deol, Ahan Shetty and Varun Dhawan in key roles. The sequel will be set against the backdrop of the Battle of Longewala. The filming is expected to begin in November 2024.