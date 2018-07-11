After Sanju, Sanjay Dutt's Autobiography To Launch In 2019

Sanjay Dutt will next be seen in Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3

Highlights "There are so many interesting stories to tell," Sanjay Dutt said Sanjay Dutt's biopic released on June 29 The book will launched on Sanjay Dutt's birthday next year

After Sanjay Dutt's biopic, it's the actor's autobiography that is set to be unveiled on his birthday next year, news agency IANS reported. The autobiography, Sanjay Dutt said, will reveal more interesting stories about his life. "I have had the fortune of living a remarkable life, full of ups and downs, joys and sorrows. There are so many interesting stories to tell that I've never had the chance to tell before. I am looking forward so much to sharing my memories and emotions with readers everywhere," IANS quoted Sanjay Dutt as saying. The book will be "perhaps the biggest, most dramatic and honest star memoir to emerge out of Bollywood," Harpercollins, the publishers said in a statement.



The book, which is yet to be titled, will be put on shelves on the actor's 60th birthday (July 29, 2019). The publishers said that the "readers will get to look into the soul" of Sanjay Dutt through a series of incidents, which will include some of the most important aspects of his life.



Earlier this year, journalist-turned-author Yasser Usman released a biography on Sanjay Dutt, titled Sanjay Dutt: The Crazy Untold Story Of Bollywood's Crazy Boy. Sanjay Dutt disassociated himself from the book after excerpts from it went viral. He tweeted: "I hope better sense will prevail and there will be no further excerpts that will hurt me or my family. My official autobiography will be out soon which will be authentic and based on facts."



I hope better sense will prevail and there will be no further excerpts that will hurt me or my family. My official autobiography will be out soon which will be authentic and based on facts. pic.twitter.com/iOiazTRc6n — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) March 20, 2018



A biopic based on Sanjay Dutt's life was released on June 29. The Rajkumar Hirani-directed film did a marvelous business at the box office by collecting over Rs 265 crore and is inching towards the 300 crore mark. Ranbir Kapoor, who played the protagonist received appreciation from audience as well as the critics. In his review for NDTV, Saibal Chatterjee had given Sanju 4 out of 5 stars. "Ranbir Kapoor, slipping into the skin of the troubled Bollywood star, pulls out the stops in astonishingly effective ways, subsuming his own personality completely into that of the protagonist. The director is on the top of his game and the actor frequently soars to dizzying heights," he wrote.



The film also featured Paresh Rawal Vicky Kaushal, Manisha Koirala, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma.



