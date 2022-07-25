After Deleting All Instagram Posts, Adnan Sami Shares Another One Titled 'Alvida'

Adnan Sami shared this image. (courtesy: AdnanSamiLive)

Singer-composer Adnan Sami, who cleansed his Instagram profile last week, shared a new entry on Monday. The clip appears to be from a new album of the singer-composer. The video is accompanied by a song called Alvida. Posting the video, Adnan Sami captioned it: "My way of saying Alvida." This is Adnan Sami's second Instagram post within a week. His previous post was a blank screen with the words Alvida printed on it. After he deleted all his Instagram posts last week, Adnan Sami's Instafam was busy speculating if it is a way of promoting his new album. Some worried fans even questioned the singer about the reason he deleted all the posts. Meanwhile, the posts on Adnan Sami's Twitter profile remain intact as of now. Also, Adnan Sami's Instagram moniker now reads "Adnan2.0."

See the post shared by Adnan Sami here:

ICYMI, here is the post he shared last week:

Earlier this year, Adnan Sami featured in headlines big time after his drastic weight transformation. The singer, who was holidaying in the Maldives with his family, shared pictures on social media. The pictures are still available on his Twitter profile. CYMI, see some of the photos here:

Adnan Sami is best-known for composing music for films such as Lucky: No Time For Love (2005), Dhamaal (2007) and Shaurya (2008), among others. Hisother popular tracks include Bhar Do Jholi Meri (Bajrangi Bhaijaan), Noor E Khuda and Mera Jahan (Taare Zameen Par, to name a few.

Tera Chehra, Kabhi Toh Nazar Milao and Lift Karade are some of his most popular tracks. He also judged several singing reality shows, including The Voice. Adnan Sami, a Pakistani singer, received Indian citizenship in 2016 and he was controversially awarded the Padma Shri in the year 2020.