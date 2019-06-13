Actress Mira Sorvino Reveals She Survived Date Rape

Mira Sorvino shared this image.(Image courtesy: mirasorvino)

Actress Mira Sorvino, one of Harvey Weinstein's #MeToo accusers, has revealed that she was date-raped by a man whose identity she did not disclose. Ms Sorvino was speaking at a news conference in New York to support a call for stronger laws against sexual assault. "I can stand here before you and say not only was I a sexual harassment and battery victim at the hands of Mr Weinstein, but I'm also a sexual assault victim and I'm also a survivor of date rape," Ms Sorvino said, reports The Guardian. Mira Sorvino also said she was speaking out to help other survivors and that "in situations of second degree rape, which is what mine would constitute, you feel ashamed. You feel that somehow it was your fault."

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who was at the press conference with Mira Sorvino, called her 'brave and courageous,' reports The Guardian.

There is a public push to amend New York laws and drop the statute of limitations on second and third degree rape, defined as situations in which a person cannot consent because of age - under 17 in cases of third degree rape and under 15 in cases of second degree - or mental incapacity. The time limit to file charges in these cases is currently three years.

Mira Sorvino was among the first of the over 80 women who eventually spoke out against Hollywood mega-producer Harvey Weinstein, accusing him of harassment, sexual misconduct and rape. Ms Sorvino won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her role in 1995 film Mighty Aphrodite, which was distributed by Harvey Weinstein's Miramax Films. In 2017, Ms Sorvino said she had been harassed by the producer while working on his films and then later been blacklisted after refusing his advances. Filmmaker Peter Jackson confirmed in an interview to Stuff that he dropped both Mira Sorvino and Ashley Judd, also one of the 80 women, from a list of casting options for The Lord Of The Rings and The Hobbit movies because of 'false information' spread by Mr Weinstein.

Harvey Weinstein denies all charges; in May, he reportedly reached a $44 million deal to settle the several lawsuits accusing him of sexual misconduct. He will go on trial in New York for rape later this year.