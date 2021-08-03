Actor Lokendra Singh's Leg Amputated Because Of Gangrene. 'Wish I Had Taken Care,' He Says

A file photo of Lokendra Singh. (courtesy cine_rocks)

Highlights "I developed gangrene," said the actor

"It began when I developed a corn in my right foot," he said

"I was working so well before the Covid pandemic," he said

TV Actor Lokendra Singh, who is best-known for his performances in shows like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Jodha Akbar, recently had his leg amputated after he developed gangrene. The actor had a 5-hour-long surgery at Mumbai's Bhaktivedanta Hospital. The 50-year-old actor opened about his health condition and told ETimes in an interview: "It all began when I developed a corn in my right foot and I neglected it. It became an infection that percolated into the bone marrow and in no time, had spread in my body. I developed gangrene. The only way to save myself was to get the corned leg amputated till the knee."

The actor, who was diagnosed with diabetes about 10 years ago, added, "I wish I had taken care when my diabetes began about 10 years ago. We actors often have no fixed timings when shooting and our erratic hours of lunch and work have an adverse effect on our health. Add this to the stress. All this leads to diabetes and not if you are fond of sweets."

Speaking of his financial condition, especially after the pandemic, Lokendra Singh added in the interview, "I could do nothing. I was working so well before the Covid pandemic, work started decreasing a lot and there was a certain amount of financial stress at home."

Lokendra Singh added that he received help from the film body CINTAA and that several actors called to check up on his health. "I have got financial aid through CINTAA. Actors have been calling up to know about my health and providing motivation," ETimes quoted the actor as saying.

Other than the aforementioned TV shows, Lokendra Singh has been a part of CID, Crime Patrol to name a few. He also featured in Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif's Jagga Jasoos and Malaal.