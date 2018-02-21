Uttar Pradesh BJP Legislator Lokendra Singh Killed In Road Accident

While the driver and 45-year-old Mr Singh were killed on the spot, the two police gunners died while being treated at a nearby medical facility.

All India | | Updated: February 21, 2018 10:09 IST
28 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Uttar Pradesh BJP Legislator Lokendra Singh Killed In Road Accident

Lokendra Singh, the BJP legislator from Bijnore's Norrpur, was killed on the spot

Lucknow:  Uttar Pradesh BJP legislator Lokendra Singh was killed today in a road accident in Sitapur while on his way to the 'Investors Meet' in Lucknow, police said.

The legislator's Fortuner was being driven at high speed when it rammed into a truck approaching from the opposite direction, an official told IANS. His driver and two security guards were also killed in the crash.

The BJP's legislator from Noorpur in Bijnore was headed for the investors summit which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi later today, when his SUV crashed head on with a truck coming from the opposite direction at Kakaiyyapara.
 
up road accident lokendra singh ani
The damaged SUV of the legislator and the truck after the crash

PM Modi expressed his "anguish" at the accident and offered his condolences on Twitter.
 
While the driver and 45-year-old Mr Singh were killed on the spot, the two police gunners died while being treated at a nearby medical facility.

District Magistrate Sarika Mohan and Superintendent of Police Anand Kulkarni rushed to the scene of the accident.

Comments
Close [X]

The gunners who lost their lives have been identified as Brijesh Mishra, 28, and Deepak Kumar, 30.

 

Trending

Uttar Pradesh BJP LegislatorLokendra Singh

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Tax CalculatorSouth Africa vs IndiaLIVE TVTrain Status

................................ Advertisement ................................