Uttar Pradesh BJP Legislator Lokendra Singh Killed In Road Accident

The damaged SUV of the legislator and the truck after the crash

Anguished by the demise of BJP MLA from Noorpur, Shri Lokendra Singh Ji due to an accident. His service towards society and role in building the BJP in UP will always be remembered. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this hour of grief. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 21, 2018

Uttar Pradesh BJP legislator Lokendra Singh was killed today in a road accident in Sitapur while on his way to the 'Investors Meet' in Lucknow, police said.The legislator's Fortuner was being driven at high speed when it rammed into a truck approaching from the opposite direction, an official told IANS. His driver and two security guards were also killed in the crash.The BJP's legislator from Noorpur in Bijnore was headed for the investors summit which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi later today, when his SUV crashed head on with a truck coming from the opposite direction at Kakaiyyapara.PM Modi expressed his "anguish" at the accident and offered his condolences on Twitter.While the driver and 45-year-old Mr Singh were killed on the spot, the two police gunners died while being treated at a nearby medical facility.District Magistrate Sarika Mohan and Superintendent of Police Anand Kulkarni rushed to the scene of the accident.The gunners who lost their lives have been identified as Brijesh Mishra, 28, and Deepak Kumar, 30.