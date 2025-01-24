Abhishek Banerjee Reacts To Not Winning An Award For <i>Stree 2</i>

Stree 2 was undoubtedly one of the biggest blockbusters of 2024, with Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the lead.

The Amar Kaushik directorial also had Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee in key roles.

Abhishek Banerjee's character Jana is particularly a fan-favourite, who was also seen in Bhediya.

Recently, Abhishek Banerjee reacted to him not bagging many awards for Stree 2, despite the film being such a humongous success.

He told Pinkvilla, "Stree ke liye mujhe abhi tak koi award nai mila hai. None of them are for Stree. Milna chahiye na award Stree ke liye bhi."

It was during a house tour with Pinkvilla when the actor showcased his awards collection, which he has won for several films and series, spanning 6 years in the industry.

The Stree franchise is loved by the masses, particularly because of the supporting characters who add depth and nuance to the storyline. Each of them has its own quirks, which makes this franchise all the more interesting.

Stree 2 was released on August 15, 2024, it went on to become the highest-grossing Hindi film of last year.

At the beginning of the year, Maddock announced their next slate of films in their horror-comedy verse. To the delight of the fans, Stree 3 is officially in the making and will return on August 13, 2027.

On the work front, Abhishek Banerjee is already shooting for the upcoming courtroom drama titled Section 84, alongside Amitabh Bachchan. He will also be seen in Thama, with Ayushmann Khurana.