Aamir Khan Returns To Mogul After Subhash Kapoor's Exit, Rajkumar Hirani May Direct: Reports

Aamir Khan is reportedly once again onboard to produce Mogul, a biopic on slain T-Series boss Gulshan Kumar, after Subhash Kapoor was removed from the post of director. A Mumbai Mirror report stated that Aamir Khan and his filmmaker wife Kiran Rao, who in the wake of #MeToo movement in India pledged not to work with artiste(s) accused of sexual misconduct, have joined the project again and a Pinkvilla report added that the team has now approached filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani to helm the project. "The script is close to Aamir and he wants to make the film," a source told Mumbai Mirror, adding that the process of casting will begin soon.

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying: "Rajkumar Hirani read the script and loved it. He is contemplating it. Aamir has also told him to think about it. Since they both share a great rapport, there is a possibility that he will step into the director's shoes. But as of now, nothing is confirmed." Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani have made two blockbuster films together - PK and 3 Idiots.

Earlier this month, as #MeToo movement gained momentum in India, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao issued a joint statement in which they said that they are "stepping back" from a project because of sexual misconduct allegations against a team member. They did not name the team member, however, soon after Aamir and Kiran retracted their support from the film, co-producer Bhushan Kumar (son of Gulshan Kumar) announced that director Subhash Kapoor has been sacked from his post. Mr Kapoor is accused of molesting actor Geetika Tyagi in 2014 and the matter is in court.

India's long pending #MeToo movement began after actress Tanushree Dutta revived a decade old sexual harassment claim against Nana Patekar. Several actresses and female artistes recounted their #MeToo stories on social media and interviews, in which named and shamed their harassers.

Top film personalities such as Alok Nath, Sajid Khan, Rajat Kapoor, Vikas Bahl and Subhash Ghai have been implicated in #MeToo allegations.

