The Internet Thinks Jawan Is Copied From Money Heist, Thaai Naadu And These Other Films

Shah Rukh Khan from a still in Jawan. (Courtesy: iamsrk)

The Jawan fever has gripped the entire nation. Shah Rukh Khan's film continues its “record-breaking and making run” at the box office. Jawan has collected over ₹ 797.50 crore worldwide, announced its producer Red Chillies Entertainment. It has also become the fastest film to enter the 400-crore club in the Hindi belt. Now, what if we tell you that some of the scenes in Jawan were “copied”? We are not making such claims. People, on X (formerly called Twitter), think that a few sequences, in the SRK film, are “copied” from hit films and web series, including Money Heist, Sivaji: The Boss, Apocalypto, Baahubali 2, and Darkman among others. Can't believe it? Well, you are not alone.

First up is the popular Spanish Netflix series Money Heist. A fan has compared the romance between Nayanthara and Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan to that of Money Heist characters Professor (played by Alvaro Morte) and Raquel Murillo (Itziar Ituno). Just like SRK, Professor was the mastermind of the heist, who assembled a group of eight members with nothing to lose. On the other hand, Raquel was an officer with the National Police Corps. In Jawan, Nayanthara played Narmada Rai, chief of Force One.

Even the money heist was copied from #Jawanpic.twitter.com/cO6SPIIii0 — Sansa (@OhSansa02) September 12, 2023

A page, dedicated to all things entertainment, pointed out the similarity between Jawan and Mel Gibson's Apocalypto, which was released in 2006. The scene — where villagers used a traditional healing technique of ants to cure Shah Rukh Khan aka Vikram Rathod's wounds — also featured in Apocalypto. The particular sequence was compared frame-by-frame in a collage shared on X. “Can anyone please confirm whether #Jawan copied scene from #Apocalypto?” read the tweet.

One of the fans claimed that the Atlee directorial was inspired from the 1989 film Thaai Naadu, which was headlined by Baahubali fame (Kattappa) Sathyaraj.

Meanwhile, a person has shared a collage of Jawan scenes and compared it with other superhit films. Let us break it down for you. As per the picture, the scene where Shah Rukh Khan's Azad was introduced to inmates inside the jail was “copied” from SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Conclusion. Can't recall? The moment when Baahubali was born and Ramya Krishnan's Sivagami Devi introduced her grandson to the world.

In Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan was seen in multiple avatars and fans loved each one to the bits. However, the collage further indicated that the half-mask look of SRK – at the hijacked hospital – was “copied” from the Tamil film Aparichit. The 2005 film showed Vikram with a similar half-masked look.

The widely popular bandage look of Shah Rukh Khan was compared to Liam Neeson's getup in the 1990 film Darkman, while the fan-favourite bald look of SRK had an uncanny resemblance to that of superstar Rajinikanth inSivaji: The Boss.

According to the fan, the scene where Vikram Rathod (SRK) and his friends make a classic entry on bikes to distract Kalee Gaikwad (Vijay Sethupathi)'s men was “copied” from Ajith Kumar's Valimai. The Tamil film was released in February last year.

Jawan, which was released on September 7, featured Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone (special appearance), Ridhi Dogra, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, and Leher Khan.