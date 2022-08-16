A Pic Of Saif Ali Khan With Sons Ibrahim, Taimur And Jeh, Shared By Kareena Kapoor. What's Not To Love?

Saif with his sons. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

On Saif Ali Khan's 52nd birthday, Kareena Kapoor shared a picture of the birthday boy with his sons Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur and Jeh. Saif's daughter Sara, who is busy with work, was MIA from the picture. Kareena Kapoor captioned the post: "Can you find a better looking gang of boys? Hmmmmmmmmm. Saifu, Ibrahim, Tim and Jeh baba." Ibrahim and Sara Ali Khan are Saif Ali Khan's kids with his ex-wife and actress Amrita Singh. Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh got married in the year and 1991 and after thirteen years, the couple got divorced in 2004. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan got married in 2012 and they are parents to two sons - Taimur, 5 and Jeh, who they welcomed in February last year.

On Tuesday Morning, Kareena wished Saif Ali Khan with this post. She wrote: "Happy Birthday to the best man in the world. You make this crazy ride crazier and God I wouldn't want it any other way... These pictures are proof. I love you my Jaan and I have to say your pout is way better than mine... What say guys? #BirthdayBoy #MySaifu."

Saif Ali Khan celebrated his birthday with family, pictures from which were shared by his sisters Saba and Soha.

Saif's brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu shared a goofy albeit adorable picture and wrote: "Sometimes samosa sometimes cake. We often end up around food somehow. To many more entertaining conversations and scrumptious meals. Wishing you a very happy Birthday Bhaijaan. You're the Dude. Lots of love."

Sara, MIA from the bash, shared these throwbacks and wrote: "Happiest Birthday Abba Jaan. I'll always be your first chape."

On the work front, Saif's line-up of films includes Adipurush with Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. He will also star in Vikram Vedha, co-starring Hrithik Roshan. The actor was last seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2.