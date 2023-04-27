The Family Man Manoj Bajpayee Shares Pic Of His Real Life 'Fam'

Manoj Bajpayee with family. (courtesy: bajpayee.manoj)

New post alert. Courtesy: Manoj Bajpayee. The actor has shared an oh-so-happy frame on Instagram. In the pic, we can see the actor, his wife Shabana Raza and their daughter Ava Nayla. The pic screams family goals from miles away. Manoj Bajpayee is seen wearing a white kurta set. Shabana Raza looks pretty in a traditional ensemble. Ava steals the show with her pastel green dress. Sharing the picture, Manoj Bajpayee wrote, “Fam” along with an evil eye emoji. Actor Sunny Hinduja, who was recently seen in Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada, wrote, “Love” and added a red heart to it. Gajraj Rao wrote, “Lovely”. He has also dropped red heart emojis to the comment. Ronit Roy wrote, “Awwww”.

Now, take a look at how Manoj Bajpayee cherished the “beautiful moments with family and friends”. The actor shared some pictures from his Maldives diaries on Instagram and wrote, “Cherishing beautiful moments with family & friends.”

Manoj Bajpayee, earlier this week, shared the first look poster from his upcoming project Bandaa on Instagram. The film, directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, will be released on Zee5. Sharing the poster, the actor wrote, “Jab baat ho insaaf ki, sirf ek hi #Bandaa kaafi hai. Witness the trial of the century, inspired from true events, only on #ZEE5.” Bandaa, which is a courtroom drama,also stars Ajay Soni and Kaustav Sinha. The film is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Asif Sheikh and Vishal Gurnani.

Manoj Bajpayee was last seen in Gulmohar alongsideveteran actress Sharmila Tagore. Amol Palekar, Kaveri Seth, and Suraj Sharma were also part of the film. In his review of Gulmohar for NDTV, Saibal Chatterjee wrote, “Gulmohar narrates a decades-spanning tale that is astutely compressed into four days in the life of the Batras as they prepare to move out of what has been their abode for 34 years. One final party is on in the house when the film opens.”