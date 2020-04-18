A Glimpse Of Neha Dhupia's 'Fan Moment' With Daughter Mehr

Neha Dhupia shared this image. (courtesy nehadhupia)

As Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's daughter Mehr turned 17-months-old, the actors shared super cute posts with their baby girl on their respective social media handles. Neha posted an oh-so-adorable picture with Mehr, in which she could be seen standing on a stool, while Mehr assisted her. Neha's post is a perfect example of word play at its best. She captioned the post:"Having a fan moment.Our baby girl is 17 months old." The comments section on the post was flooded with love from fans. ICYMI, take a look at the post here:

Meanwhile, Pink actor Angad Bedi shared an adorable video with Mehr. He captioned the post: "17 months today... Baby Mehr. Thank you almighty for giving us this beautiful gift called life."

This is the video we are talking about:

Neha and Angad got married at a private ceremony in New Delhi in 2018. The couple welcomed their daughter Mehr in the same year.

On the work front, Neha Dhupia was last seen in the short film Devi, alongside Kajol and Shruti Haasan. She currently features as one of the gang leaders in Roadies Revolution. Neha, a former beauty queen, is best-known for her performances in films such as Singh Is King, Hindi Medium, Tumhari Sulu and Lust Stories among many others.

Angad Bedi was last seen in the 2019 movie The Zoya Factor, where he shared screen space with Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan. The F.A.L.T.U actor will be next seen in the biopic Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl which stars Janhvi Kapoor in the titular role.