A Breakdown Of The 100 Movies Disney+Hotstar Added To Its Lineup

Grab the popcorn and let the magic unfold! (courtesy DisneyplusHSP)

Highlights The list also includes sprightly teenage dramas

Not to mention all-time adventure movies

The list also has movies about magic and spells

How many times have you watched family classics such as The Lion King, Mrs. Doubtfire, Baby's Day Out, The Sound Of Music, Dunston Checks In, just to name a few? Now, you can enjoy them and more such 100 films time and again on Disney+Hotstar Premium as the platform added 100 more Hollywood classics to its watch list in July. From teenage drama to the latest Ice Age movies to the entire franchise of the Dr. Dolittle series, Disney+Hotstar Premium's new collection is pretty impressive - add Marvel superhero animation movies and nostalgia-dipped movies and voila! You are spoilt for choice. To help you schedule your movie nights better, we've categorised the 100 new movies on Disney+Hotstar Premium for you. You're welcome.

Of Stardust And Magic:

Movies in this segment don't need introductions, no really! And there's no age for Bedtime Stories, okay? So, don't judge us if that's on our list for today. For more such family entertainers, you can pick from a wide selection of movies that are all about magic - from the escapades of Aladdin and the many adventures of Tinker Bell to tales of Cinderella and Thumbelina's stories, the OTT platform has it all. Aladdin And The King Of Thieves, Fern Gully: The Magical Rescue, Fern Gully: The Last Rainforest, Cinderella: Dreams Come True, Cinderella III: A Twist in Time, Beauty And The Beast: An Enchanted Christmas, Tinker Bell, Tinker Bell And The Great Fairy Rescue, Tinker Bell And The Legend Of The NeverBeast, Peter Pan: Return To Never Land, A Troll In The Central Park, Jingle All the Way 2 and Strange Magic are a few more from the list.

33. Magic: When your crush miraculously falls in love with you.#StrangeMagic: When your boyfriend texts you first. pic.twitter.com/vY3xukVrCO — Disney+HotstarPremium (@DisneyplusHSP) July 18, 2020

Nostalgia With Movies That Will Take You Back In Time:

Keep calm and prepare yourselves for these old-time classics that will cast a spell of nostalgia on you. Mrs. Doubtfire, Baby's Day Out, The Sound of Music, Dunston Checks In, The Three Musketeers, Toy Story That Time Forgot, Toy Story Of Terror, Pocahontas II: Journey To A New World, Anastasia, Edward Scissorhands, Amelia, Say Anything, Hope Floats, Oklahoma!, Into The Woods, Tomorrowland... phew... the list is endless! Movies like The Vampire Slayer, Confessions Of A Teenage Drama Queen, Sky High, Glee: The Concert Movie, Like Mike, Like Mike 2, Rookie of the Year, The Sandlot are also chicken soup for the teenage soul. Want more to help you take a trip down memory lane? Disney+Hotstar Premium has got your back with more titles such as Miracle On 34th Street, Tooth Fairy, Ice Princess, Marvel 75 Years: From Pulp To Pop!, Because of Winn-Dixie, Flicka, Flicka 3, Breaking Away, Far From Home: The Adventures Of Yellow Dog, Glee: The Concert Movie, Like Mike, Like Mike 2, Drum Line, From Justin to Kelly, Santa Claus 2, Santa Claus 3: The Escape Claus, Big, The Big Year, The Sandlot, The Sandlot 2, The Sandlot: Heading Home, Recess: Taking The Fifth Grade, Miracle On 34th Street, Miracle On 34th Street 2, Rookie Of The Year and Super Buddies.

71. Rapunzel meets the Little Red Riding Hood, Cinderella and Jack. Ride #IntoTheWoods, and you'll spot the ultimate crossover you didn't know you needed! pic.twitter.com/NLGhnvq1iE — Disney+HotstarPremium (@DisneyplusHSP) July 18, 2020

Thrill-Ride Movies That Are Full Of Adventures:

Let's embark on a Journey To The Center Of The Earth or browse through the chapters of Gulliver's Travels or do you want to take a trip Around The World In 80 Days? For pint-sized audiences, there are animation movies like Dinosaur, Pooh's Grand Adventure, Mickey's Once Upon A Christmas, Horton Hears A Who, Winnie the Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year, Winnie the Pooh: Springtime With Roo, Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Dog Days, Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul and many more. Treasure Planet, Olaf's Frozen Adventure, Atlantis Milo's Return, Marvels Heroes United: Iron Man Anf Captain America, Marvels Heroes United: Iron Man And Hulk, Hulk: Where Monsters Dwell, , Mars Needs Moms, Stitch! The Movie, Lilo and Stitch 2, Space Chimps 2: Zartog Strikes Back, Gulliver's Travels and Mulan ll are also a few to pick from.

66. Nightmare is about to cross the Dream Dimension, to make it everyone's worst nightmare.

Can Hulk and Dr. Strange stop it?#HulkWhereMonstersDwellpic.twitter.com/nwC3rpV7lM — Disney+HotstarPremium (@DisneyplusHSP) July 18, 2020

Delve Into The Enthralling World Of Animal Kingdom:

Are you in the mood for Tarzan movies or something from the Dr Dolittle series or the Ice Age films or feel like watching The Lion King? You will find all your favourites from Disney's animal kingdom movies on Disney + Hotstar premium. Here are just a few more from a long list ranging from 101 Dalmatians, George Of The Jungle, Bambi 2 to The Fox And The Hound 2, Lady And The Tramp II: Scamp's Adventure - Dr. Dolittle: Million Dollar Mutts, Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas, Ice Age: The Great Egg Scapade and The Lion King 2: Simba's Pride are just the tip of the iceberg.

79. Dr. Dolittle is back and he helps Archie, the bear, in trying to win over his lady love, while also trying to save a forest, from being encroached, and all the habitats in it. #DoctorDolittle2pic.twitter.com/HSsVuwh1Io — Disney+HotstarPremium (@DisneyplusHSP) July 18, 2020

Grab the popcorn and let the magic unfold!