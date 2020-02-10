Oscars 2020: Toy Story 4 Wins Best Animated Film

Team Toy Story 4 accept the award (Courtesy AFP)

Toy Story 4 on Sunday took home the Oscar for best animated film -- the third golden statuette for the innovative Pixar franchise about a collection of toys, the value of friendship and accepting change.

The latest installment added Forky -- a handicraft made by child heroine Bonnie from a plastic spork -- to the mix, where he joined Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the rest of the now iconic merry toy band.

Toy Story 3 won the same award in 2011, as well as the Oscar for best original song -- a powerful trifecta for the computer-animated flicks released by Disney.