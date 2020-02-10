Oscars 2020: Toy Story 4 Wins Best Animated Film

Highlights
- 'Toy Story 4' won best animated film Oscar
- 'Toy Story 3' won the same award in 2011
- The latest instalment of 'Toy Story' added the character Forky
Toy Story 4 on Sunday took home the Oscar for best animated film -- the third golden statuette for the innovative Pixar franchise about a collection of toys, the value of friendship and accepting change.
The latest installment added Forky -- a handicraft made by child heroine Bonnie from a plastic spork -- to the mix, where he joined Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the rest of the now iconic merry toy band.
It's official! #Oscarspic.twitter.com/GUG4wQSgfT— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 10, 2020
Toy Story 3 won the same award in 2011, as well as the Oscar for best original song -- a powerful trifecta for the computer-animated flicks released by Disney.
