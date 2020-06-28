45 Years Of Pratiggya: Dharmendra Celebrates With A Video Clip Of Uth Neend Se Mirzia Jaag Ja

Dharmendra and Hema Malini in a scene from Pratiggya. (courtesy Youtube)

Dharmendra's 1975 film Pratiggya clocked 45 years on Sunday. Celebrating the film, Dharmendra shared several video clips from the movie featuring himself and his Pratiggya co-star and wife Hema Malini. In one of the video clips, which is of the song Uth Neend Se Mirzia Jaag Ja, Hema Malini and Dharmendra can be seen dancing together. The evergreen song, which is still a favourite, was sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Mohammed Rafi. Sharing the video clip, Dharmendra wrote, "Mirza, mard aashiq... jiska naam Sahibaan se pahle liya jaata hai . Warna , Heer Ranjha ...Laila Majnu.... tarteeb kuchh yoon ho jaati hai." Dharmendra and Hema Malini's daughter Esha Deol reacted to his video and wrote, "Wohoo love you both." Take a look at the video here:

Dharmendra also shared clips featuring scenes from the 1975 film. In one of the clips, Hema Malini can be seen engaging in a hilarious conversation with Dharmendra, who can be seen dressed as a police inspector. "Hope you will like it," wrote Dharmendra.

Dharmendra also shared another clip from the movie and wrote how comedy films are difficult to do. "Comedy is difficult....but.... it goes well with me," he wrote.

Directed by Dulal Guha, Pratiggya narrates the story of Ajit, played by Dharmendra, who wants to avenge his father's death. Hema Malini plays the role of Dharmendra's love interest, Radha Lachman Thakur.

Co-produced by Dharmendra and BS Deol, Pratiggya was a big commercial success at the box-office and was one of the three most successful films of 1975. The film also starred Ajit, Jagdeep, Mukri, Johnny Walker, Mehar Mittal and Keshto Mukherjee in pivotal roles.