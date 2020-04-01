3-Year-Old Yash's Fashion Advice Stuns Dad Karan Johar, Wins Over Shweta Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor And More

Screenshot of video from KJo's Instagram (courtesy karanjohar)

Karan Johar is making the most of his family time during the lockdown! The 47-year-old filmmaker has been filling up his feed with adorable video featuring son Yash and daughter Roohi. On Wednesday, KJo decided to give the little ones a tour of his walk-in closet but he perhaps he wasn't ready for the three-year-olds' brutally honest reviews of his sartorial choices. When asked Roohi if she likes "dada's clothes", she promptly replied "No!" But it's Yash's response that takes the cake. KJo asked him: "Yash, what should I wear?" And he said: "Simple clothes." Mic drop. Karan Johar, who was at a loss for words for a while, laughed out loud and shared the video on Instagram with these words: "In the closet for now! And they have an opinion!"

Meanwhile, Yash's fan-club just swelled on Instagram with Arjun Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan, Rhea Kapoor and others seconding his views on KJo's exquisite taste in fashion.

Karan Johar became a single parent when Roohi and Yash were born via surrogacy in 2017. In an interview with news agency IANS in 2018, KJo was asked if dressing up his kids in the trendiest of clothes is a priority for him and he said: "I don't think so. Although that's the expectation when it comes to me. Right now, I am focussing on them being good and being well brought up children. I am giving them the right value system rather than the right clothes. Fashion is really not on the priority list for me."