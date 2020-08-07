15 Telugu Gems On Netflix Which Will Keep You Glued To The Screen

Telugu film Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya recently released on Netflix

In the mood for something off-the-beaten-track this weekend? We have a bunch of Telugu movie suggestions for your weekend-special Netflix and chill session. From National Award-winning movies and recent releases to psychological thrillers and mushy romances, the list of these 15 Telugu gems has something for your every mood and the credit goes to Netflix for bringing them all together. For fans of Telugu films and also for beginners who want to give Telugu movies a try, this list has something suitable for everyone. Go ahead, give it a look and create your weekend-special watchlist as a TGIF to-do. You can thank us or Netflix later.

Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya

Have you watched Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya yet? The film, which is a remake of 2016 Malayalam movie Maheshinte Prathikaaram, has an interesting storyline - a photographer and photo studio owner, played by actor Satyadev Kancharana, hunts down and seeks revenge after he is beaten up and humiliated by a stranger when he was trying to pacify a conflict between his fellow villagers.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

2020 film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, starring Allu Arjun, Tabu, Pooja, Jayaram and Sushanth as part of an ensemble cast, is an action drama about how a mix-up of two babies at birth lead to a climactic moment, when the protagonist finds out that he he was switched at birth with a millionaire's son.

Bheeshma

Starring actors Nithiin and Rashmika, 2020 film Bheeshma is a true blue Telugu romance. The titular character Bheeshma, who describes himself as "IAS (I am single)", falls in love with the daughter of a reputed businessman. Suddenly appointed CEO of her workplace, Bheeshma must prove his worth for his lady love.

Evvarikee Cheppoddu

Evvarikee Cheppoddu is a heart-warming romance, touching upon the issue of caste difference. Harathi, who belongs from a conservative background, falls in love with Hari, who her father doesn't approve of. The couple, head over heels in love, must devise a plan to convince the girl's father for their wedding.

Neevevaro

If you want a break from romance and drama genres while looking for Telugu movies, mystery thriller Neevevaro is just the pick. In this movie, a visually impaired chef embarks on a mission to find his missing girlfriend and in his quest, comes across several shocking revelations about his partner's past, learning there's more to her disappearance than what meets the eye.

Manu

Another offbeat Telugu movie is Manu, which explores a unique relationship between an artist named Manu and his photographer admirer Neela. But a change of fate later, the story transforms into a hide-and-seek game of twists and turns.

Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi

Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi is a slice of life story of four friends played by Vishwak Sen, Abhinav Gomatam, Sai Sushanth Reddy and Venkatesh Kakamanu, who give their long-forgotten dreams of becoming filmmakers a second chance. Set in Goa, the Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi is a film about friendship and hope and will give you the courage to dream.

Naa Bangaaru Talli

National Award-Winning film Naa Bangaaru Talli is an intriguing drama about human trafficking through the portrayal of a father-daughter relationship. The academically inclined daughter of a sex-trafficker is forced into prostitution as a revenge strategy from a woman, whose life was destroyed by the young woman's father.

Adhugo

Adhugo is just the dose of cuteness you need - the film stars a swift-footed piglet named Bunty as the protagonist, who ends up a kid, looking for her lost puppy after a courier delivery goes wrong. Bunty soon attracts the attention of rival criminals, who want the piglet in their possession for animal racing schemes.

W/O Ram

W/O Ram is a psychological thriller, starring Lakshmi Manchu and Samrat Reddy. Deciding to investigate the murder of her own husband, the female protagonist stumbles at the hands of law and the ways of the modern world. Determined to solve the case, she puts herself in grave danger in this heart-wrenching film.

Oh! Baby

Oh! Baby is yet another quirky Telugu movie that can be added to your binge-list. Starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Shaurya, Lakshmi and Rajendra Prasad in lead roles, the film is a remake of fantasy comedy South Korean movie Miss Granny. A woman in her 70s, transforms into her 20-year-old self after having her photo snapped at a studio, which magically takes 50 years off her actual age.

Awe

2018 film Awe is the interesting analogy of stories of multiple unrelated personalities, ranging from an aspiring scientist and a phony chef to a young girl working at her mother's restaurant and a drug-addicted waitress. However, all the characters find themselves connected in a surreal twist to the plot in the end.

Mallesham

Mallesham is a critically acclaimed 2019 film, a biographical adaptation based on the life of Chintakindi Mallesham, the creator of the Asu Machine. It tracks the inspiring story of Chintakindi Mallesham as a school drop-out and a self-trained engineer, who transforms the weaving community by developing the revolutionary weaving machine.

Care Of Kancharapalem

Care Of Kancharapalem is a festival favourite and an award-winning anthology, portraying four love stories with distinct flavours and colours of their own. Set in the town of Kancharapalem, the love stories range from a young's infatuation to a middle-aged bachelor's office romance in a small town.

Dorasani

Dorasini is the story of two lovers from contrasting backgrounds - Raju is a struggling young man while Dorasani is the daughter of a wealthy landlord. Through their love story, the film touches upon issues of caste distinction and social hierarchy.

Watch this space for more such binge-worthy movie suggestions! You're welcome.