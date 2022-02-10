Arvind Kejriwal's Wife To Campaign For 'Brother-In-Law' Bhagwant Mann

Sunita Kejriwal is Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife (File)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita, and daughter, Harshita, will visit Punjab on Friday to campaign for the Aam Aadmi Party ahead of next week's Assembly election.

"Tomorrow I am going to Dhuri (in Sangrur district) with my daughter to ask for votes for my brother-in-law Bhagwant Mann," Mrs Kejriwal tweeted this morning.

Mr Mann is the AAP's chief ministerial candidate for the 2022 Punjab election and will contest from Dhuri. He is currently the party's Lok Sabha MP from the Sangrur seat.

कल बेटी के साथ अपने देवर भगवंत मान के लिए वोट माँगने धूरी जा रही हूँ। — Sunita Kejriwal (@KejriwalSunita) February 10, 2022

Bhagwant Mann was named as the face of the AAP's Punjab campaign last month, after a heavily publicised campaign inviting the state's voters to choose their presumptive chief minister.

A two-time MP from Sangrur, Mr Mann received more than 93 per cent of over 21 lakh votes cast via phone calls and text messages, Arvind Kejriwal said as he announced the party pick.

"It is clear AAP will win the Punjab election. In a way, the person chosen as the chief ministerial candidate will be the next Chief Minister of Punjab," Mr Kejriwal had said.

The AAP has emerged as a strong challenger to the ruling Congress in Punjab and will look to build on its impressive 2017 debut, when Mr Mann led the party to 20 seats in the 117-member House.

On Monday Mr Mann spoke to NDTV and claimed he was getting a "fantastic response" from the people of Punjab, and predicted defeat for the Congress. He also targeted Chief Minister Charanjit Channi over the arrest of his nephew, Bhupinder Singh 'Honey', by the Enforcement Directorate.

"Charanjit Channi admitted he could not keep an eye on his relative. Crores were found from his home. Those who can't keep an eye on their own relative, how can they take care of Punjab?" he said.

He also claimed the BJP, Akali and the Congress were colluding to stop the AAP from winning Punjab.

Punjab will vote on February 20; the election was scheduled for February 14 but was postponed after all parties requested the Election Commission to factor in Guru Ravidas Jayanti celebrations.

Votes will be counted on March 10.