Zoram Medical College To Start Online Classes From Monday

The ZMC has been designated as a treatment and isolation centre for COVID-19 patients.

The Zoram Medical College (ZMC) in Mizoram will start online classes for its students from Monday, an official said on Saturday. The decision was taken at a meeting between officials of the ZMC, the state Information and Communication Technology(ICT) Department and the BSNL, he said, adding that the state health and family welfare secretary H Lalengmawia was also present in the meeting.

Classes have been suspended at the ZMC since March due to the nationwide lockdown. There are 198 students in the medical college studying in the first year and second year of MBBS.

The ZMC has been designated as a treatment and isolation centre for COVID-19 patients.

Mizoram has so far reported only one COVID-19 case. A 50-year-old pastor, who tested positive on March 25, is undergoing treatment at the ZMC. His condition is at present stable and is not needing the ventilator anymore, health department officials said. Two suspected patients have been admitted at the hospital and two other attendants were put under observation,they said. Their samples will be sent for testing during the day,officials said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)