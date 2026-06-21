Haryana Government To Make Yoga Part Of HSSC, HPSC Exams, Key Component In Centres Of Excellence

Yoga Day 2026: The Haryana Government has announced a major expansion of yoga education across schools, universities, and recruitment examinations in the state. In a significant decision, the government has announced that all examinations conducted by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) and the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) will include mandatory questions on yoga.

Further, a state-level institute of naturopathy and yoga will be established in Morni to promote research, training, and wellness-based education in the field, the Asian News International (ANI) reported.

Yoga will also be integrated as a key component in the five Centres of Excellence being set up in various universities across the state, the government added.

Earlier, on Friday, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that yoga is an invaluable gift of India's culture, bestowed upon humanity by the country's sages for the welfare of the entire world. Addressing a yoga practice programme organised on the occasion of International Yoga Day in Sirsa district, the chief minister said that yoga has attained an international stature due to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As a result of his tireless efforts, the United Nations General Assembly declared June 21 as International Yoga Day in 2014, he added . At that time, 177 countries supported the proposal, and today almost every nation in the world has embraced yoga, he said.

Saini on Sunday described yoga as a reflection of India's "eternal consciousness," saying it has guided humanity for thousands of years towards harmony between body, mind and soul.

Addressing the 12th International Day of Yoga celebrations in Panchkula, the Chief Minister extended greetings to participants and said the large-scale public participation reflected a shared cultural and spiritual celebration.