Haryana To Introduce Yoga In Class 6 From This Session; Expanded To Classes 3 - 9 Next Year

International Yoga Day: The Haryana government has announced a major expansion of yoga education across schools, stating that yoga will be introduced in the curriculum for Class 6 in the current academic session 2026-27 and extended to all classes from Classes 3 to 9 in the upcoming academic year.

According to a report by the Asian News International (ANI), the move aims to promote yoga and holistic wellness from an early stage, ensuring wider participation of students in structured yoga education. The announcement was made amid the International Day of Yoga celebrations on Sunday.

As part of the implementation plan, the state government said all Physical Training Instructors (PTI), Diploma in Physical Education (DPED), Post Graduate Teachers (PGT), and selected Primary Teachers (PRTs) will receive special training in yoga asanas to strengthen teaching capacity across schools.

Earlier, on Friday, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that yoga is an invaluable gift of India's culture, bestowed upon humanity by the country's sages for the welfare of the entire world, the ANI reported.

The journey of yoga, which began thousands of years ago, has today assumed a global dimension. Yoga is not merely a physical practice, it is a complete way of life that connects the body, mind, soul and society, he said.

The chief minister was addressing a yoga practice programme organised on the occasion of International Yoga Day at the dham of Baba Bhuman Shah located at the village Baba Bhuman Shah (Sangar Sarista) in Sirsa district on Friday.

In his address, the chief minister said that the entire world will celebrate International Yoga Day on June 21. Yoga practice programmes are being organised across different districts of Haryana.