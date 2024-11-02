XAT 2025: Registration Closes On Nov 30, Exam Scheduled For Jan 5, Check Paper Pattern

XAT 2025: The registration window for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2025, a national-level MBA entrance exam, is scheduled to be closed on November 30. Interested applicants can apply until November 30 by visiting the official XAT website. The exam will be held on January 5 from 2pm to 5.30pm. The admit card will be available starting December 20.

Application Fee:

Applicants need to pay a fee of Rs 2,200, with an additional charge of Rs 200 for each XLRI programme preference. Payment can be made through various ways, including credit and debit cards, net banking, or IMPS.

The test will take place in many major cities like Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata, facilitating access for candidates from various regions. Recently, 34 new cities have been added to the list of exam locations, including Anantapur, Arrah, Bhagalpur, and others.

The XAT evaluates essential skills such as logical reasoning, language proficiency, and decision-making, ensuring fairness for all candidates.

Exam Sections:

Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning (VA & LR):



This section will cover critical and analytical reasoning, reading comprehension (including passages and poems), vocabulary, basic English grammar, and exercises such as para jumbles and cloze tests.

Decision Making (DM) - 170 Minutes

Candidates will face scenarios from personal and professional contexts, requiring them to use critical thinking, problem-solving, and prioritisation skills to make informed choices.

Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation (QA & DI):



The QA section will focus on 10th-grade mathematics, emphasising practical problem-solving. The DI questions will involve interpreting, summarising, and analysing data.

General Knowledge (GK) - 10 Minutes

This section will contain 8 questions on static GK and 12 questions on current affairs.

Key Updates:

General Knowledge (GK) Score: The GK score will be specifically used by XLRI Jamshedpur in its final selection process.

Analytical Essay Writing (AEW): This year, the AEW will be part of the Group Discussion and Personal Interview (GD/PI) stages.