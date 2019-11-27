Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) On January 5

XAT 2020: NRI and foreign candidates can apply through GMAT score.

Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT), for admission to management programmes in XLRI and XAT associated institutes, will be held on January 5. Registration option for the exam will close on November 30. For XAT 2020, the number of examination centres has been increased to 72. Candidates holding Bachelors degree in any discipline or students completing their final examination by June 10, 2020 are eligible to appear for XAT.

NRI and foreign candidates can apply through GMAT score.

XAT has adopted online test mode in 2018.

With XAT 2020, XLRI would be accepting applications for the first batch of aspirants for its new XLRI Delhi-NCR Campus (which is subject to the formal approval from AICTE) besides XLRI Jamshedpur, said an official communication from the institute.

"XAT 2020 is extremely significant for XLRI as from this year we would start accepting applications for the first batch for our new XLRI Delhi-NCR Campus with two sections of PGDBM Program, which is subject to the formal approval from AICTE," said Fr. P. Christie S.J., Director, XLRI.

For more than 60 years XLRI is conducting XAT at all India level to select the most appropriate students for management education. The XAT score is being used by more than 150 institutes for the admission.

