XAT 2018 Admit Cards To Be Released Tomorrow @ Xatonline.in, Exam On January 7 XAT 2018 will be conducted on Sunday, January 7, 2018 for candidates who are planning to join Management courses in XAMI institutes.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT XAT 2018 Admit Cards To Be Released Tomorrow @ Xatonline.in, Exam On January 7 New Delhi: XAT 2018 admit cards will be released tomorrow on the official website of the exam. XAT 2018 will be conducted on Sunday, January 7, 2018 for candidates who are planning to join Management courses in XAMI institutes. There are 11 prestigious management schools which are XAMI members. Apart from these institutes, XAT score is accepted by a score of other prestigious institutes. XAT 2018 is the preliminary step towards applying to XLRI and XAT Associate Institutes.



to select the most appropriate students for management education. The XAT score is being used by more than 150 institutes for the admission.



XAT 2018 would be conducted across India in the following cities:



Agartala, Ahmedabad, Allahabad, Amritsar, Bengaluru, Berhampur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cochin, Coimbatore, Cuttack, Dehradun, Delhi, Goa, Greater Noida, Gurgaon, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Jammu, Jamshedpur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mangalore, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nasik, Noida, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Ranchi, Rourkela, Sambalpur, Surat, Tiruchirapalli, Trivandrum, Udaipur, Vadodara, Varanasi, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam. Two International Cities : Dubai and Kathmandu.



According to a notification posted on the official website XAT, downloading of admit cards starts from 20th December 2017 onwards.

XAT 2018 Admit Card: How to download XAT 2018 Admit Cards To Be Released Tomorrow @ Xatonline.in, Exam On January 7



Follow these steps to download XAT 2018 admit cards:



Go to the official website of XAT, xatonline.in

Click on the admit card link given on the homepage

Enter the required details on next page

Submit and download your admit

Keep a printout of the XAT admit card to produce at the exam venue



Click here for more



XAT 2018 admit cards will be released tomorrow on the official website of the exam. XAT 2018 will be conducted on Sunday, January 7, 2018 for candidates who are planning to join Management courses in XAMI institutes. There are 11 prestigious management schools which are XAMI members. Apart from these institutes, XAT score is accepted by a score of other prestigious institutes. XAT 2018 is the preliminary step towards applying to XLRI and XAT Associate Institutes. For more than 60 years XLRI is conducting XAT at all India level to select the most appropriate students for management education. The XAT score is being used by more than 150 institutes for the admission.XAT 2018 would be conducted across India in the following cities:Agartala, Ahmedabad, Allahabad, Amritsar, Bengaluru, Berhampur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cochin, Coimbatore, Cuttack, Dehradun, Delhi, Goa, Greater Noida, Gurgaon, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Jammu, Jamshedpur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mangalore, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nasik, Noida, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Ranchi, Rourkela, Sambalpur, Surat, Tiruchirapalli, Trivandrum, Udaipur, Vadodara, Varanasi, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam. Two International Cities : Dubai and Kathmandu.According to a notification posted on the official website XAT, downloading of admit cards starts from 20th December 2017 onwards.Follow these steps to download XAT 2018 admit cards:Go to the official website of XAT, xatonline.inClick on the admit card link given on the homepageEnter the required details on next pageSubmit and download your admitKeep a printout of the XAT admit card to produce at the exam venueClick here for more Education News