For more than 60 years XLRI is conducting XAT at all India level to select the most appropriate students for management education. The XAT score is being used by more than 150 institutes for the admission.
XAT 2018 would be conducted across India in the following cities:
Agartala, Ahmedabad, Allahabad, Amritsar, Bengaluru, Berhampur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cochin, Coimbatore, Cuttack, Dehradun, Delhi, Goa, Greater Noida, Gurgaon, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Jammu, Jamshedpur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mangalore, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nasik, Noida, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Ranchi, Rourkela, Sambalpur, Surat, Tiruchirapalli, Trivandrum, Udaipur, Vadodara, Varanasi, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam. Two International Cities : Dubai and Kathmandu.
According to a notification posted on the official website XAT, downloading of admit cards starts from 20th December 2017 onwards.
XAT 2018 Admit Card: How to download
XAT 2018 Admit Cards To Be Released Tomorrow @ Xatonline.in, Exam On January 7
Follow these steps to download XAT 2018 admit cards:
Go to the official website of XAT, xatonline.in
Click on the admit card link given on the homepage
Enter the required details on next page
Submit and download your admit
Keep a printout of the XAT admit card to produce at the exam venue
