World's Top 10 Business Schools For EMBA Programme, Fee Of Top-Ranked Institute

Professionals looking to advance into senior leadership roles often consider an Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) to strengthen their management expertise and expand their global network. The latest QS Executive MBA Rankings 2026: Global has ranked the world's leading EMBA programmes, with Oxford (Saïd) Business School securing the top position.

The ranking evaluates more than 200 business schools worldwide across five key indicators. Alongside the United Kingdom, business schools from the United States, France, and Spain feature among the global top 10.

An Executive MBA is designed for experienced professionals seeking to sharpen strategic decision-making, strengthen leadership capabilities, and prepare for complex business challenges while continuing their careers.

Which Are The World's Top 10 Executive MBA Programmes In 2026?

According to the latest QS Executive MBA Rankings 2026: Global, the top 10 Executive MBA programmes are:

Oxford (Saïd) Business School HEC Paris MIT Sloan School of Management IESE Business School Northwestern Kellogg School of Management Yale School of Management London Business School Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania INSEAD Warwick Business School

What Does Oxford's Executive MBA Programme Offer?

Oxford Saïd Business School describes its Executive MBA as a globally recognised programme that combines academic research, industry practice and an international network of professionals.

The programme brings together senior leaders from diverse industries and countries, encouraging participants to develop practical solutions to real-world business challenges through immersive learning that combines theory with practice.

Participants also become part of a global cohort representing multiple professions and regions, creating opportunities for long-term professional collaboration.

What Is The Duration And Structure Of Oxford's Executive MBA?

Key programme details include:

Duration of 22 or 24 months, depending on the intake

Modular format spread over two years

14-18 one-week modules conducted approximately every five weeks

Teaching sessions held in Oxford as well as selected international locations

How Much Does Oxford's Executive MBA Cost?

The tuition fee for the Executive MBA is 132,420 pounds (Rs 16.89) for the September 2026 and January 2027 intakes.

According to the business school, the fee covers:

Tuition and academic services

Access to University facilities

Refreshments, lunches, and selected dinners during Oxford and international modules

Oxford Saïd Business School also offers a range of scholarships for eligible candidates.