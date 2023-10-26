World University Rankings: These Are Top Indian Institutes In The List

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore has emerged as the top institute in the country in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2024 that were released today.

The institute has gained top position in four subjects including Physical Sciences, Engineering, Computer Science and Life Science.

In Physical Sciences, IISc Bengaluru featured in the 201–250 rank. In the Engineering list, the institute featured in the 101-125 rank category. In the Computer Science subject, it has gained the top rank with 101-125 category. The institute is placed in the 201-250 category in the Life Sciences.

The other Indian universities ranking in the Engineering category are Anna University (ranked in 301-400 category), Jamia Millia Islamia, Lovely Professional University, Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences, Siksha 'O' Anusandhan Deemed to be University, from the 401-500 category.

Aligarh Muslim University, Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad, Jaypee University of Information Technology, KIIT University, UPES, Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology, VIT University are ranked between the 501-600 category.

Some of the institutes ranked in the 601-800 category in Engineering include Amity University, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Birla Institute of Technology and Science Pilani, Delhi Technological University, Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines) Dhanbad, Indian Institute of Technology Patna among others.

Top Indian institutes in other subjects-

University of Delhi and Jawaharlal Nehru University have gained the top position in the Arts and Humanities subject by being placed at the 501-600 rank category.

University of Delhi is the only university from the country to feature in the Psychology subject. The university has been placed at the 401-500 category.

Jamia Millia Islamia is the top country in the Business and Economics subject. The institute has been placed in the 401-500 category.

Manipal Academy of Higher Education placed in the 201-250 category rank is the top institute in Clinical and Health.

In the Social Sciences subject, Lovely Professional University in the 401-500 category is ranking top in the country.

