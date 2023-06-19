"Won't Suggest Studying All Day, Breaks Important": JEE Topper To NDTV

Mr Reddy said he dreams of getting into IIT Bombay.

Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy from Telangana, who secured the top rank in the JEE-Advanced, said he was expecting to be in the top 10. Speaking exclusively to NDTV, Mr Reddy, who secured 341 out of 360 marks, said his preparation for the tough entrance examination began when he was in Class 9.

"In Class 9 and 10, I just covered the relevant topics with interest. In 11 and 12, my days used to start at 8 am and I used to come home at 9:30 pm. My coaching centre was far from my home and I did most of my studies there and in school and barely studied at home," Mr Reddy told NDTV.

Speaking on how he focused on his studies, Mr Reddy said, "I completely stopped using social media and spending time watching YouTube videos. I divided my days into slots to study specific subjects and kept away from distractions."

A total of 1,80,372 students appeared in both papers in IIT-JEE Advanced of which 43,773 have qualified. As many as 36,204 male students and 7,509 female students cleared JEE Advanced 2023.

"I won't suggest studying all day," Mr Reddy said. "I used to allot myself 30 minutes to an hour to play games. I also played table tennis and fussball to relax."

Mr Reddy, who belongs to Telangana's Nagarkurnool district said he dreams of getting into IIT Bombay.

"I really like maths and artificial intelligence. My dream is to get into IIT Bombay in the Computer Science stream

"If you are really interested in maths and science then JEE will be easy. Go through previous years' question papers as practice. At the end of the day, interest and determination will go a long way."

The JEE Main exam was conducted on June 4. The Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) counselling for the 2023-2024 academic year began today.