IIT JEE Advanced Result 2023 Declared | How To Check Score

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati has rolled out the result for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), Advanced 2023. Candidates who appeared for the exam will now be able to check their results at the official website: jeeadv.ac.in. The provisional answer key of the JEE Advanced 2023 was released on June 11 and the objections were invited till June 12 upto 5.00 PM. The JEE Advanced 2023 was held on June 4 in two shifts. Paper I took place from 9 AM to 12 noon, and it was followed by Paper II from 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM. The response sheets of candidates were released on June 9.

Students appear for the JEE Advanced exam to get admissions to various programmes at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). For the unversed, the candidate can attempt JEE (Advanced) maximum of two times in two consecutive years.

IIT JEE Advanced Result 2023: Steps to download result

Step 1: Open any browser and enter the official website of JEE Advanced or simply click here: jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, locate the link for Result Portal and click on it.

Step 3: Students must enter their login credentials and submit.

Step 4: Check and download the result. It is also suggested that you take a printout of the result for future reference.

Here's the direct link to download JEE Adv Results 2023.

Students who clear the JEE Advanced 2023 exam can register for Architecture Aptitude Test or AAT 2023 via the official website jeeadv.ac.in. The deadline to register for this exam is till June 19 (upto 5.00 PM). AAT is an all India entrance test, conducted for admission to Bachelors in Architecture courses at colleges like IIT Roorkee, IIT (BHU) Varanasi, and IIT Kharagpur. The exam, scheduled to be conducted in pen and paper mode, will take place on June 21.