Who Is Joslyn Nandita Choudhary, Congress' Students Wing NSUI's Candidate For DUSU Election 2025

The National Students' Union of India (NSUI), Congress' students wing, has fielded Joslyn Nandita Choudhary, a 23-year-old postgraduate student of Buddhist Studies, as its presidential candidate for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections 2025-26. She is the first woman in 17 years to contest for the top post.

Hailing from Jodhpur, Rajasthan, Choudhary comes from a farmer's family and has been a student of Delhi University since 2019. Her campaign focuses on student-centric issues, including the shortage of hostels, demand for more reading spaces, cleaner washrooms, campus safety, and a 12-day menstrual leave policy. She has also raised concerns regarding the four-year undergraduate programme, which she says has increased pressure on classrooms and hostels.

Choudhary has pledged to work towards greater inclusivity, affordability, and student-friendly policies on campus. Her agenda includes enhancing women's safety, strengthening the Gender Sensitisation Committee Against Sexual Harassment (GSCASH), and improving university infrastructure.

She has stressed her opposition to the use of money and muscle power, remarking that "every vote for a woman candidate is itself a defeat of muscle power."

Choudhary is contesting on ballot number 5.

The counting of votes will begin tomorrow, September 19, 2025, at 8 AM, at the Multipurpose Hall, University Sports Stadium, North Campus, University of Delhi.

The DUSU elections 2025 recorded a turnout of 39.45 per cent, with more than 1.55 lakh students casting their votes on Thursday, September 18. Polling was held across 195 booths at 52 centres, in two sessions (morning and evening) to accommodate day scholars and evening college students.

The race for the post of president includes Aryan Maan of the BJP-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Anjali, the joint candidate of the SFI-AISA alliance, and the NSUI candidate.