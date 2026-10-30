Which Are The World's Top 10 Museums? Know India's Only Entry In Top 100

The Bihar Museum has secured the ninth position on the 'World's 100 Best Museums 2026' list, placing it ahead of renowned institutions such as the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York and the Louvre in Paris. The 11-year-old museum, located in Patna, has also been ranked the best museum in Asia. It is the only Indian museum to feature in the top 100.

The ranking was published by Munich-based travel publication Worth a Journey.

Top 10 Museums In The World

1. Museo Nacional de Antropología (Mexico City, Mexico)

2. Museo del Prado (Madrid, Spain)

3. Louisiana Museum of Modern Art (Denmark)

4. State Hermitage Museum (St Petersburg, Russia)

5. Kunsthistorisches Museum (Vienna, Austria)

6. Sanlıurfa Archaeology Museum (Sanlıurfa, Türkiye)

7. Museum of the Second World War (Gdansk, Poland)

8. The National WWII Museum (New Orleans, USA)

9. Bihar Museum (Patna, India)

10. The Metropolitan Museum of Art (The Met) (New York, USA)

About Bihar Museum

Located in Patna, the Bihar Museum showcases the state's rich heritage, tracing its history and cultural legacy from the ancient civilisation to modern-day Bihar. The state, once home to the Magadh Empire and renowned for its temples, stupas, and viharas, has a history spanning thousands of years.

Spread across more than 13 acres, the museum houses a vast collection of historical artefacts dating from the earliest civilisations to 1764. It also showcases traditional, folk, and contemporary art forms.

Inaugurated in 2015, the museum has emerged as one of Bihar's prominent tourist attractions and a significant cultural institution. Its facilities include a dedicated Children's Gallery and an in-house souvenir shop, allowing visitors to take home a glimpse of the state's heritage.