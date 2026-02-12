What Is Happening With Aspirants? Students Outraged As SSC MTS Exam Cancelled

Chaos erupted in at least eight states and two Union Territories after the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) cancelled the SSC Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) exams. The commission informed candidates that the affected shifts will be rescheduled and fresh admit cards will be issued.

The SSC MTS recruitment exam is being conducted to fill 7,948 vacancies for MTS and Havaldar posts. The exams have been cancelled across at least eight states Karnataka, Odisha, Sikkim, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar along with the Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The cancellations and complaints about mismanagement have sparked protests and strong reactions from aspirants across the country.

Meanwhile, candidates have complained of numerous administrative and organisational errors in the exam, which began on February 4th. SSC MTS admit cards were released just a day before the exam. Many candidates reported concerns about remote exam centers, while others said they traveled 500 kilometers, only to have the exam canceled without prior notice.

Many candidates expressed their anger and disappointment on social media. In a post on X, Krishnendu Roy urged the Commission to immediately correct the previous mistakes and cancel all the erroneous shifts. He said that traveling 500 kilometers for the exam is no joke and is financially impossible for many students.

#sscmts2025 #ssc_jawab_do - - SSC has to rectify the previous mts shifts blunders immediately and cancel all the tempered shifts exam and give HOME CITY.. 500 km travel isn't a matter of joke. We can't afford. @abhinaymaths @Kauravu100 @DoPTGoI pls help 🙏😢 pic.twitter.com/FFKuO3QphK — Krishnendu Roy (@GainKrishnendu) February 11, 2026

The hashtag #ssc_jawab_do started trending again after some people claimed that entire shifts were canceled in more than 50 exam centers across the country in a single day. Another candidate wrote on X asking what is happening to the candidates and explained that thousands of candidates are facing serious mismanagement since day one, the exam is getting cancelled repeatedly, and admit cards are being issued only a day before.

The abysmal infrastructure used by @SSC_GoI is putting the future at stake of thousands of geniune candidates. SSC should be ashamed and fully responsible for this.@abhinaymaths @GaganPratapMath @parmarssc#SSC_JAWAB_DO #EDIQUITY pic.twitter.com/3I2g7jJfXj — Vishwajeet_isEnough (@MeVjeet) February 12, 2026

Candidates have demanded that SSC ensure that the examination process is fair and transparent, admit cards are issued at least four days in advance, and last-minute cancellations are prevented.