What Happens If You Fail CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exam? Know The Board's Rules

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to introduce a second board examination for Class 10 students from the 2026-27 academic session. The move is aimed at giving students an additional opportunity to improve their performance without having to wait for the next academic year.

With the new system in place, many students and parents have questions about what will happen if a student is unable to clear the second board examination as well.

Two Chances in the Same Academic Year

Under the revised examination pattern, Class 10 students will get two opportunities to appear for board examinations in the same academic year. The first examination will be conducted in February, while the second examination will be held later in the year.

Students who are not satisfied with their marks or who fail in one or more subjects in the first exam can appear in the second board examination.

If a Student Fails Again

According to CBSE's proposed norms, students who do not pass even after appearing in the second board examination will be treated as unsuccessful for that academic year.

Such students may have to reappear in the examination during the next board cycle as per the board's rules. The final result will be prepared on the basis of the best performance among the attempts taken by the student.

Aim Is to Reduce Academic Pressure

The introduction of two board examinations is part of the reforms suggested under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The objective is to reduce exam-related stress and provide students with another chance to improve their scores.

Education experts believe that the system will help students recover from poor performance caused by illness, stress or other unforeseen circumstances during the first examination.

Students Advised to Stay Updated

CBSE is expected to release detailed guidelines regarding eligibility, subject choices, result preparation and passing criteria before the new system is implemented.

Students and parents are advised to follow official CBSE notifications carefully to understand the rules and make informed decisions regarding the second board examination.