What Does It Take To Build A Career In Physics In The Age Of AI? TIFR Professor Explains

Artificial intelligence (AI) is creating new opportunities for physics rather than replacing physicists, according to Professor G Ravindra Kumar, Distinguished Professor at Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), Mumbai, who says students should focus on building strong fundamentals and embrace emerging technologies.



Speaking on the Professor Mahesh Podcast hosted by IIT Madras Professor Mahesh Panchagnula, Professor Kumar said AI is already transforming the way physicists conduct research. "AI is throwing up opportunities... Data-wise, we have huge amounts of data coming up from various observational sources, particularly in areas like astronomy, particle physics... and biology is again a major revolution because of AI," he said.

Explaining how AI is accelerating scientific discoveries, he cited TIFR's work with UK collaborators using decades of cancer data from Tata Memorial Hospital. "They look at this cancerous tissue... predict what kind of tissue is likely to evolve into a cancerous stage very early on. And that, I think, is going to be a huge benefit for predicting cancer and curing cancer well before it becomes unmanageable," he said.

Professor Kumar said AI can also improve experimental physics by optimising sophisticated laboratory systems. "If we intelligently use AI... even in the hardware... we'll be able to make huge strides in basic science and also technology," he said.

For students considering physics as a career, he advised against being intimidated by the subject's reputation. "Nothing is difficult if you want to learn," he said, adding that today's students have access to more learning resources than ever before.

He also challenged the belief that physics graduates are limited to academic careers, saying a physics degree opens doors to research, industry, semiconductors, space technology, and startups. "A good physics degree opens you to lots and lots of opportunities," he said, adding that India's growing deep-tech ecosystem is creating new avenues for physicists in the age of AI.