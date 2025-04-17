What Are The Most Popular Programmes In US Universities For Indian Students

In the recent years, foreign aspirants have shown great interest and inclination towards new age courses such as Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Machine Learning among others. While, traditional streams such as Mechanical and Electrical Engineering also retain their stature, these courses are also now complemented by emerging fields such as Biomedical Innovation, Climate Technology, and Neuroscience.

The new age courses and emerging fields are in demand as they offer both excellent career opportunities and align with industry needs and future growth opportunities.

"Indian students continue to show strong interest in future-focused programmes aligned with global demand," says Prashant A Bhonsle, founder and CEO, Kuhoo Finance.

"In 2025, we are seeing a clear preference for courses in Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Cybersecurity and broader Computer Science fields. Engineering streams like Mechanical, Electrical, and Robotics remain popular, as do Biomedical Engineering and Environmental Science due to rising global health and sustainability concerns. Business Administration and Finance continue to attract aspirants seeking global leadership roles. Additionally, Healthcare-related programmes like Nursing and Public Health are gaining traction as students look to contribute meaningfully in these critical sectors," explains Mr Bhonsle.

"In 2025, the academic aspirations of Indian students reflect a profound shift—not merely towards employability, but towards purposeful, multidimensional learning. While programmes in Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Data Science remain at the forefront due to their alignment with industry demand and the promise of extended opportunities, there is a notable gravitation toward interdisciplinary study," notes Chahat Jain, senior consulting manager, Athena Education.

Ms Jain further added, "Increasingly, students are drawn to hybrid academic pathways—pairing Computer Science with Cognitive Science, Engineering with Environmental Studies, or Data Analytics with Philosophy and Ethics—in pursuit of a more holistic understanding of both technology and its societal implications."