Primary Teachers Body Take Out Rally In West Bengal

West Bengal: Primary Teachers Body Take Out Rally

An organisation of primary teachers on Sunday took out a rally here to press for a hike in the grade pay of headmasters and senior teachers of primary schools.

A police officer said 12 persons were taken into preventive custody as the rally by West Bengal Primary Trained Teachers Association (WBPTTA) was approaching Harish Chatterjee Street, where the Chief Minister's residence is located, from Hazra crossing.

"As the rallyists were advancing towards Harish Chatterjee Street, they were intercepted in front of Asutosh College and 12 of them were taken to preventive custody. They were later released on personal bond," the officer said.

WBPTTA president Pintu Parui claimed that around 100 members of the organisation assembled at Hazra on Sunday morning to demand hike in the grade pay of headmasters to Rs 3,900-4,100 and trained senior teachers in a proportionate manner. Despite several reminders and meeting with Education minister Partha Chatterjee on last Friday, the demands are yet to be made, he claimed.

The minister, however, told PTI "I have already met them (WBPTTA) and promised we will meet those demands which are feasible. Can't understand why they went ahead with the rally still."

