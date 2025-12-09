West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board Announces WB JECA Online Counselling Schedule

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) announced the schedule for West Bengal Joint Entrance for Computer Applications (WB JECA) Round 1 counselling which starts on December 12, 2025. Candidates can visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in to participate in the counselling.

The counselling session will remain open till December 15. During the three-day session, from December 12 to 15, candidates will be able to register, make payment for registration and choice filling and lock.

The results for round 1 will be declared on December 17 and the reporting time to the allotment institute is between December 17 to 21. The round 2 result will be declared on December 23 and three days will be given for reporting and payment of seat acceptance (fresher allottees).

Official Notification Here

Steps to register:

Visit the official website

Click on WB Jeca 2025 counselling

Click on registration to fill in your login credentials

Fill out the required details

Pay the required fee

Select your preferred institute and course.

Verify details and download the configuration for future reference.

Candidates are required to check the official website for future updates and changes in schedule.