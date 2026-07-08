West Bengal JEE Counselling 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out, Know How To Download

WBJEE Counselling 2026: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has declared the WBJEE Counselling 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result. Candidates who participated in the first round of counselling can now check their allotment status by logging in with their credentials on the official counselling portal.

As per the counselling schedule, candidates allotted seats must complete the seat acceptance fee payment and institute reporting between July 7 and July 11, 2026. The Round 2 registration and choice filling process will begin on July 13 and continue till July 17, 2026.

Direct Link: WBJEE 2026 Seat Allotment Result

WBJEE Counselling 2026: Important Dates

Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: July 7, 2026

July 7, 2026 Seat Acceptance Fee Payment and Reporting: July 7 to July 11, 2026

July 7 to July 11, 2026 Round 2 Registration and Choice Filling: July 13 to July 17, 2026

July 13 to July 17, 2026 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result: July 21, 2026

July 21, 2026 Withdrawal by Candidates: July 24, 2026

July 24, 2026 Round 3 Registration and Choice Filling: July 24 to July 26, 2026

July 24 to July 26, 2026 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result: July 28, 2026

How To Check WBJEE Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026?

Candidates can follow these steps to check their West Bengal JEE Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026:

Visit the official WBJEE counselling website at wbjeeb.nic.in.

Click on the WBJEE Counselling 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result link.

Enter your roll number and password.

Submit the details to view the allotment status.

Download the allotment letter and take a printout for future admission formalities.

Candidates allotted seats should complete the admission process within the prescribed deadline to secure their allotted institute.