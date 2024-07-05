West Bengal ANM GNM Admit Card 2024 To Be Out Today, Check Details

WBJEEB will conduct the OMR-based Common Entrance Examination- ANM(R) & GNM-2024 for admission to various government, private, and Self-financed institutes in West Bengal for the academic session of 2024-25. This includes the two-year Auxiliary Nursing & Midwifery (Revised) course and the three-year General Nursing & Midwifery course.

West Bengal ANM GNM Admit Card 2024: Steps To Download

Visit the official website of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board, wbjeeb.nic.in

On the homepage, navigate to 'ANM & GNM' under the 'Examination' section

Click on 'Download Admit Card for ANM & GNM 2024'

Enter login details

Check the admit card and download it

Take a printout for future reference

ANM(R) & GNM-2024: Exam Pattern

The exam will consist of a total of 100 questions with 115 marks. All questions will be of Multiple-Choice Question (MCQ) type, each with four answer options. The duration for the paper is 1.5 hours. Except for Basic English and Logical Reasoning, the questions will be in both English and Bengali languages.

ANM & GNM-2024: Syllabus

The syllabus will include subjects such as Life Science, Physical Science, and Mathematics, based on the 10th standard syllabi of recognised Boards or Councils in India. Students must have knowledge of Basic English, General Knowledge, and Logical Reasoning equivalent to the 12th standard curriculum to clear the exam.