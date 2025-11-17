West Bengal 2nd SLST: Interview List Released For Over 20,000 Posts, Verification Begins Nov 18

West Bengal SLST Interview List 2025: The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has released the preliminary interview list for candidates who appeared for the State Level Selection Test (SLST) in September. Over 20,000 candidates have been called for interview for 12,514 vacancies of Class 11 and 12 teacher in West Bengal. The selected candidates will be required to appear for verification first, which commences tomorrow, November 18 and ends on December 4, 2025 for 38 different subjects.

The interview list was prepared on the basis of three criterias, namely; candidate's marks in the written test (out of 60), their teaching experience (10 marks) and eligibility (10 marks), according to PTI.

West Bengal 2nd SLST Exam 2025: Verification Process

The verification process will be held before the interview and requires candidates to bring their all relevant documents, testimonials or certificates that they used during the application process to make claims.

What Is The Ratio At Which Candidates Have Been Called For Interview?

Candidates have been called at the ratio of 1:1.6, which means for every 100 positions, 160 have been called.

The official said most of the 'untainted' candidates of the 2016 test, among the 26,000 whose jobs were invalidated following the April 3 Supreme Court order, figure in the interview list to fill up the vacancies in 12,445 posts for classes 11-12, according to PTI.

West Bengal 2nd SLST Exam Details

The September 14 SLST test was held in 478 centres for 38 subjects each having 60 marks. The examination was held to recruit 35,726 Assistant teachers. Out of these, 23,212 positions are available for teaching Classes 9 and 10, while 12,514 vacancies are allotted for Classes 11 and 12.