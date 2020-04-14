WBJEE Result Expected In May-June

Students who appeared for the WBJEE can expect the result in May-June.

The result of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam (WBJEE) can be expected in May-June, as per the past years' trend. This year the exam was held on February 2. The answer key was released on February 17. The Board had sought feedback from candidates on the answer key. The WBJEE result will be released based on the final answer keys and the dates for the same will be announced later.

Meanwhile the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board has released the list of institutes for this year's admission. The list comprises 112 institutes.

List of institutes

"Result will be published in the form of rank card, which will contain all relevant ranks, total score and component scores in paper 1 (Mathematics) and paper 2 (Physics and Chemistry). The Board never publishes rank list," the Board has said.

WBJEE 2020 was conducted in offline mode (OMR-based). There were two papers in the exam - Paper I covered topics from Mathematics, and Paper II focused on topics from Physics and Chemistry.

WBJEE is conducted for admission to undergraduate courses in Engineering & Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture in Universities, Government Colleges and Self-Financed Institutes in West Bengal.

Last year the WBJEE result was expected on July 2 but was released 15 days earlier. In 2018, the WBJEE was held on April 22 and the result came on May 23.

