WBJEE Answer Key Released. Direct Link Here

WBJEE answer key 2020: WBJEE 2020 answer key has been released at wbjeeb.nic.in.

WBJEE answer key 2020: WBJEE 2020 answer key has been released. The WBJEE answer key has been released online for the WBJEE entrance examination held by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) on February 2. The WBJEE result will be released based on the final answer keys and the dates for the same will be announced later. The answer keys have been released on the official portal of the entrance examinations at wbjeeb.nic.in. The objections regarding the WBJEE answer keys can be raised till February 19.

"In line with the section 11.0 of WBJEE-2020 Information Bulletin, model answer keys for WBJEE-2020 have been uploaded. Candidates can log-in and view the model answer keys," the WBJEE answer key notification said.

WBJEE answer key 2020 direct link

"If any candidate is not satisfied with the answer key, he/she can challenge any key by 19th February, 11:59 p.m. through the user interface provided," it added.

A candidate can challenge any number of answer keys but in one session. The candidate has to pay a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 500 per question challenged through net banking/ debit card/ credit card. No challenge will be reviewed if the fee payment is not successful.

"WBJEEB will review all challenges and decide on the matter. The Board's decision in this regard will be final and no further communication/ request/ appeal will be entertained. Scores and ranks will be calculated based on the final reviewed answer keys," the WBJEEB said in the notification.

WBJEE is conducted for admission to undergraduate courses in Engineering & Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture in Universities, Government Colleges and Self-Financed Institutes in West Bengal.

WBJEE 2020 was conducted in offline mode (OMR-based). There were two papers in the exam - Paper I covered topics from Mathematics, and Paper II focused on topics from Physics and Chemistry.

Click here for more Education News