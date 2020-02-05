WBJEE 2020 Exam Over. Answer Key Soon.

WBJEE 2020 exam concluded on February 2 in OMR-based format of exam

WBJEE 2020 answer key will be released soon. West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) was held on February 2. The result date for WBJEE will be announced later.

After the WBJEE answer keys are released, candidates will be given the opportunity to challenge the model answer key.

To submit challenge on the answer key, students will need to login on the official website. They will have to pay Rs. 500 per question.

The Board will review the challenges submitted and then prepare the final answer key based on which the WBJEE 2020 result will be prepared.

Along with the WBJEE answer key, the board will also release images of OMRs and machine read responses within two weeks after conducting the examination.

WBJEE is conducted for admission to undergraduate courses in Engineering & Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture in Universities, Government Colleges and Self-Financed Institutes in West Bengal.

WBJEE 2020 was conducted in offline mode (OMR-based). There were two papers in the exam - Paper I covered topics from Mathematics, and Paper II focused on topics from Physics and Chemistry.

Candidates appearing in both Paper-I and Paper-II and who are awarded General Merit rank (GMR) will be eligible for admission in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Pharmacy Courses in all institutes, while candidates appearing in Paper-II only and who are awarded Pharmacy Merit Rank (PMR) will be eligible for admission only in Pharmacy Courses (except in Jadavpur University).

