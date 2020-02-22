West Bengal Class 12 Board Students To Self-Inspect Their Exam Papers

The option for self-inspection will be open till February 28.

Under the "Procedure of Self Inspection", which was announced by the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) last year, students have been asked to self-inspect their board papers. The option for self-inspection will be open till February 28.

"...all valid applicants who have been communicated to inspect their answer scripts, have to visit Vidyasagar Bhavan to inspect their answer scripts within February 28. No request for self inspection will be taken after the mentioned date," said WBCHSE President Mahua Das in an official notification.

Last year, the Council had announced introduce this new system through which the students, who have already appeared for Higher Secondary examination, will be allowed to self-inspect their answer scripts at the Head Office of the Council.

For this, an application window was opened on July 5, few weeks after the higher secondary results were announced, through which the students applied for their scripts by filling up a prescribed format.

During the self-inspection, candidates have to be alone. "Please note that, the candidate can not have any escort while inspecting the photocopy of his/her answer script and he or she can't carry any writing material or mobile phone into the hall," said the Council.

After self -inspection, the candidates may apply to the examination section for photocopy of their answer scripts, if needed.

This year, class 12th board exams under WBCHSE will begin on March 12 and will be held till March 27.

