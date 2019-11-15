Internal Exams In Schools Postponed In Cyclone-Hit Areas Of West Bengal

WBBSE conducts Madhyamik (class 10) board exams in the state government run schools.

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has postponed the internal exams in schools in cyclone-hit areas. Board President Kalyanmoy Ganguly has announced, through an official notice, that the internal exams in schools under the Board in South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas and Purba Medinipur districts which have been badly affected by Cyclone Bulbul, would be postponed for a week.

Severe cyclonic storm Bulbul, which crossed the coastal districts of West Bengal, on November 9, claimed 10 lives and affected over 2.5 lakh families in different parts of the State, as per official report.

Internal exams would be postponed in schools in Kakdwip, Namkhana, Sagar, Patharprotima, Basanti, Gosaba, Kultali, Mathurapur-I,II, Canning-I, II, Kulpi, Jaynagar-I,II and Magrahat- I, II in South 24 Parganas district; Baduria, Haroa, Swarupnagar, Minakhan, Hasnabad, Hingalganj, Sandesh Khali-I,II, Basirhat- I,II in North 24 Parganas; Ramnagar-I,II, Deshapran, Khejuri-I,II, Nandigram-I, Mahidasal, Contai-I in Purba Medinipur.

For the class 10 students, the Madhyamik exam would be held from February 18 till February 27. The exams for Physical Education & Social Service and Work Education would be held from February 28 till March 13.

